Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 6,095 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 324.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $618,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 29,240 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $1,744,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,450 shares of company stock valued at $6,346,073 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

BIGC opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.20 and a beta of 0.89. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BIGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush raised BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $67.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

