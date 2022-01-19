Rainicorn Tops One Day Trading Volume of $298,827.00 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $51.69 million and $298,827.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00057830 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.30 or 0.07419128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00062422 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,765.49 or 0.99946179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00066028 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007626 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,362,378 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

