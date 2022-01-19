Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Short Interest Up 20.5% in December

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the December 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 342,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Shares of Ranpak stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.38. 4,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,477. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average is $31.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.21 and a beta of 1.11. Ranpak has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $42.97.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.20 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In other Ranpak news, Director Eric Laurensse sold 16,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $632,432.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Corley sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $210,665.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,090 shares of company stock worth $1,078,221. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ranpak in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 36.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 100.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ranpak in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 30.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

