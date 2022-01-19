RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the December 15th total of 849,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

RAPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $94,507.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,943 shares of company stock worth $530,196 in the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $731.26 million, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.34.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,468.46%. On average, analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

