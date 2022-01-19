RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given a €520.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) has been given a €520.00 ($590.91) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 32.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €747.00 ($848.86) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($721.59) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €767.00 ($871.59) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €810.00 ($920.45) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($954.55) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €657.44 ($747.10).

RAA traded down €24.80 ($28.18) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €774.40 ($880.00). 5,103 shares of the company were exchanged. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €428.33 ($486.74) and a 1-year high of €595.02 ($676.16). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €858.02 and its 200-day moving average price is €863.69.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

