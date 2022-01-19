RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the December 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 655.0 days.

RTLLF opened at $875.75 on Wednesday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $786.50 and a 12-month high of $1,155.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $957.64 and a 200-day moving average of $983.33.

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on RTLLF. Oddo Bhf raised RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank raised RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation for industrial kitchens. It operates through the RATIONAL and FRIMA segments. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamer technology, which involves transferring the heat during cooking via steam, hot air or a combination of the two.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.