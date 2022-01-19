Raymond James & Associates Acquires 63 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $156,156,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,982,000 after purchasing an additional 30,654 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1,690.4% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 53,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 50,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,869 shares in the last quarter.

IHF stock opened at $267.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.50. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52 week low of $232.17 and a 52 week high of $293.37.

