Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ichor were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter worth $21,688,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 2nd quarter worth $14,078,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ichor by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 461,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after buying an additional 247,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ichor by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,113,000 after buying an additional 189,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 3rd quarter worth $7,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ichor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ICHR shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

ICHR opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.09. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $262.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $123,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Haugen acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.21 per share, for a total transaction of $30,126.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.