Raymond James & Associates Purchases 7,979 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 13.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Navient were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 23.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,782,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $189,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,585 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 224.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 774,347 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Navient during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,531,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Navient by 10.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,831,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,406,000 after acquiring an additional 171,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Navient by 54.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 347,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 122,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.95. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NAVI shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens cut shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.