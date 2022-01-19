Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WWW. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WWW opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.57.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.71%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $102,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,662 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $193,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,304 in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

