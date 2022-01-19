Raymond James & Associates Sells 3,063 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $265,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.10.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

