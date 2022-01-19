Raymond James Boosts Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $155.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $137.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.70.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX opened at $129.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron has a 1-year low of $84.57 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $5,067,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,201 shares of company stock worth $46,051,281 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Amundi bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 10,559.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,692 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 317.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.