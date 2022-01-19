Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 48.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMOT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 156,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 52,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $560.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.72. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $44.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.98.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $103.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.80 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

