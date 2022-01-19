Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,192 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,097 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CFG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

Shares of CFG opened at $55.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.09 and a one year high of $57.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.71.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.