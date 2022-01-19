Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 263 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axonics were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Axonics news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 0.30. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.96 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.91.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

