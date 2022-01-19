Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 48,316 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,316 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HR. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of HR opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.06 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $33.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 636.88%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

