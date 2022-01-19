Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 6.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 202,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Exelixis by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 178,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,432,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,556,000 after purchasing an additional 508,967 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $770,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,542,000 after purchasing an additional 107,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $859,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,124 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis stock opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.89. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $328.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.34 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on EXEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

