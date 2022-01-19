Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 74,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 120,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGOV opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.37 and a 12-month high of $55.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

