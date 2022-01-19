Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,024 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $19,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Raymond James by 51.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 48.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 31.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RJF opened at $104.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.18. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $480,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320 over the last quarter. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

