Raymond James Raises Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$6.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.05.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 838,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,314. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.42. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$1.28 and a one year high of C$4.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.13.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$211.53 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total value of C$271,572.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,152,848 shares in the company, valued at C$8,783,619.84. Also, Senior Officer Martin Malek purchased 55,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.59 per share, with a total value of C$199,772.73. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 521,571 shares in the company, valued at C$1,872,439.89. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 60,383 shares of company stock worth $217,618.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

