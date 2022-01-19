Raymond James Trims Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Target Price to $8.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $8.50 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.96.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,110,957 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $242,005,000 after purchasing an additional 376,314 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,868,174 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,900,411 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,556 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,438,586 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,770 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,714,000 after purchasing an additional 894,593 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

