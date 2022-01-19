Raymond James Weighs in on Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Indl Alliance S reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.79.

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$10.04 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$6.70 and a twelve month high of C$11.62. The firm has a market cap of C$2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$451.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$470.43 million.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

