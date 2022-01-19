Raze Network (RAZE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.34 Million

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0659 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. Raze Network has a total market cap of $5.18 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00058117 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00066050 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.08 or 0.07415299 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,304.82 or 0.99998424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00066502 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007583 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,623,767 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars.

