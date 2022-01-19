RB Capital Management LLC Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,480 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after buying an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 89,679 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.42. 27,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,829,777. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $259.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.37. The company has a market cap of $192.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.75.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

