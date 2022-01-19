RB Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,985 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in FedEx by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in FedEx by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 10,113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,915 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 135,750 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,498,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $254.87. The stock had a trading volume of 10,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.62.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDX. Barclays lowered their price target on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

