RB Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

RB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.65.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $250.08. 33,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,519. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.16. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $239.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

