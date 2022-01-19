RB Capital Management LLC Purchases 536 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.1% of RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1,262.5% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $364.79. 66,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,541,083. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $380.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $398.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.30.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

