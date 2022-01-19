RB Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after buying an additional 25,849,299 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $356,207,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in AT&T by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.24. The stock had a trading volume of 838,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,781,758. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.49 billion, a PE ratio of 227.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

