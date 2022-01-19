RChain (REV) Trading 5.8% Higher This Week

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 19th. RChain has a total market cap of $60.05 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0944 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, RChain has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RChain alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00052266 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About RChain

RChain is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 636,010,759 coins. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

RChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.