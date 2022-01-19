Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Cut to $585.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $617.00 to $585.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $694.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $727.56.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $611.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $633.54 and its 200-day moving average is $618.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 66.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total transaction of $63,753.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

