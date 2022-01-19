Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 814,400 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the December 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 595,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Relx stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.57. 757,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,690. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average is $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Relx has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $32.71.

Get Relx alerts:

RELX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Relx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relx by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Relx by 38.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.