Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Relx by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Relx by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RELX shares. Citigroup cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

RELX stock opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.36. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

