Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renalytix AI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNLX opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Renalytix AI has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $506.16 million, a PE ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Renalytix AI had a negative net margin of 1,717.89% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Analysts forecast that Renalytix AI will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Renalytix AI by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

