Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 657,300 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the December 15th total of 506,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RENN. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Renren in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renren in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Renren in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renren in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Renren in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RENN stock traded up $2.79 on Wednesday, reaching $21.04. 527,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,312. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.75. Renren has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $28.38.

Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

