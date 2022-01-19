Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 20.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCII. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

