Research Analysts Set Expectations for Blackline Safety Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Blackline Safety in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

BLN has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, upgraded shares of Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Blackline Safety presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.83.

BLN opened at C$8.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$9.09.

In related news, insider DAK Capital Inc. acquired 49,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$340,165.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,334,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$85,104,498.18. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 53,300 shares of company stock worth $366,796.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

