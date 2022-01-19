Reviewing American Tower (NYSE:AMT) and Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF)

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) and Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares American Tower and Charter Hall Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Tower 27.44% 39.34% 4.64% Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for American Tower and Charter Hall Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Tower 1 5 10 0 2.56 Charter Hall Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Tower presently has a consensus price target of $296.86, indicating a potential upside of 18.63%. Given American Tower’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe American Tower is more favorable than Charter Hall Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.4% of American Tower shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of American Tower shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Tower and Charter Hall Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Tower $8.04 billion 14.17 $1.69 billion $5.50 45.50 Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than Charter Hall Group.

Summary

American Tower beats Charter Hall Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India. The Europe segment consists of France, Germany and Poland. The Africa segment comprises of Burkina Faso, Ghana, Kenya, Niger, Nigeria, South Africa and Uganda. The Latin America segment includes operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Paraguay and Peru. The Services segment offers tower-related services in the United States, including site acquisition, zoning & permitting services and structural analysis services. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Charter Hall Group Company Profile

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure. Operating with prudence, we've carefully curated a $41.8 billion plus diverse portfolio of over 1100 high quality, long leased properties. Partnership and financial discipline are at the heart of our approach. Acting in the best interest of customers and communities, we combine insight and inventiveness to unlock hidden value. Taking a long term view, our $6.8 billion development pipeline delivers sustainable, technologically enabled projects for our customers. The impacts of what we do are far-reaching. From helping businesses succeed by supporting their evolving workplace needs, to providing investors with superior returns for a better retirement, we're powered by the drive to go further.

