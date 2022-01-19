Reviewing BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) & Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL)

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) and Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Comtech Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -165.02% Comtech Telecommunications 1.13% 3.27% 1.62%

88.4% of Comtech Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Comtech Telecommunications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Comtech Telecommunications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrewBilt Brewing $480,000.00 0.90 N/A N/A N/A Comtech Telecommunications $581.70 million 0.98 -$73.48 million $0.05 432.49

BrewBilt Brewing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Comtech Telecommunications.

Risk & Volatility

BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.92, meaning that its stock price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comtech Telecommunications has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BrewBilt Brewing and Comtech Telecommunications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A Comtech Telecommunications 0 2 1 0 2.33

Comtech Telecommunications has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.20%. Given Comtech Telecommunications’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Comtech Telecommunications is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Summary

Comtech Telecommunications beats BrewBilt Brewing on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Co. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers. The Government Solutions segment comprises mission-critical technologies and transmission technologies for large government end users, international customers, and domestic prime contractors. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

