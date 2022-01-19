Reviewing Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) & Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY)

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) and Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lumen Technologies and Advanced Info Service Public, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumen Technologies 1 2 0 0 1.67 Advanced Info Service Public 0 1 0 0 2.00

Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 10.19%. Given Lumen Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lumen Technologies is more favorable than Advanced Info Service Public.

Profitability

This table compares Lumen Technologies and Advanced Info Service Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumen Technologies -3.83% 17.98% 3.46% Advanced Info Service Public 15.50% 38.05% 7.69%

Risk and Volatility

Lumen Technologies has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Info Service Public has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lumen Technologies and Advanced Info Service Public’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumen Technologies $20.71 billion 0.60 -$1.23 billion ($0.71) -17.04 Advanced Info Service Public $5.53 billion 3.74 $877.90 million $0.30 23.20

Advanced Info Service Public has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lumen Technologies. Lumen Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Info Service Public, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Lumen Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Lumen Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Lumen Technologies pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Advanced Info Service Public pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Lumen Technologies pays out -140.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Advanced Info Service Public pays out 56.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lumen Technologies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Advanced Info Service Public beats Lumen Technologies on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer. The International and Global Accounts Management segment offers products to Europe Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The Enterprise segment includes products and services to large and regional domestic and global enterprises, as well as the public sector, which includes the U.S. Federal Government, state and local governments, and research and education institutions. The Small and Medium Business segment products and services to small and medium businesses directly and through indirect channel partners. The Wholesale segment covers a range of other communication providers across the wireline, wireless, cable, voice and data center sectors. The Consumer Segment caters to residential customers. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Monroe, LA.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of mobile telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile phone services, Mobile phone and equipment sales; and Datanet and Broadband Services. The firm provides domestic mobile, international direct dialing, and international roaming service. The company was founded on April 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

