Richelieu Hardware (RCH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect Richelieu Hardware to post earnings of C$0.65 per share for the quarter.

Richelieu Hardware stock opened at C$44.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$43.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.15. Richelieu Hardware has a 52 week low of C$34.64 and a 52 week high of C$46.55.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCH. National Bank Financial upgraded Richelieu Hardware from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. National Bankshares upgraded Richelieu Hardware to a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

