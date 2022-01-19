RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,765 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,489 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in RingCentral by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $863,936,000 after acquiring an additional 918,512 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in RingCentral by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,983,000 after acquiring an additional 453,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,409,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,224,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in RingCentral by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 431,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.05, for a total value of $2,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,212 shares of company stock valued at $9,825,106. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $390.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.41.

Shares of RNG opened at $167.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.92 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.51 and a 12 month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

