Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,700

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,500 ($75.04) to GBX 5,700 ($77.77) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,400 ($73.68) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a GBX 4,500 ($61.40) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,220 ($71.22) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,840 ($66.04) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($79.14) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,155.38 ($70.34).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 5,482 ($74.80) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £88.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,832.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,166.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($59.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.82).

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,667 ($63.68), for a total transaction of £19,228.04 ($26,235.56).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.