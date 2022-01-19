Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stake Increased by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 284,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,290,000 after acquiring an additional 23,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total transaction of $141,409.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $317.17. 2,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,678. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.13 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.76.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

