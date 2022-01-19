Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) VP Donna L. Coupe Sells 2,000 Shares

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) VP Donna L. Coupe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $15,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of RMCF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,018. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $48.35 million, a PE ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

