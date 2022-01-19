Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Rogers were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rogers by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Rogers by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Rogers by 359.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROG opened at $273.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 1.62. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $155.42 and a twelve month high of $274.17.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.20.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

