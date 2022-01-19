Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 425 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 425 price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 435 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 375 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 390 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 383.92.

Rogers has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

