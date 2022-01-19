Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Price Target to $47.00

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average is $33.84.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.72%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEM. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Select Medical by 75.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 43,069 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Select Medical by 31.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 20,014 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Select Medical by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 837,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,382,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Select Medical by 1,972.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,069 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 132,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Select Medical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

