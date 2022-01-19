Royal Bank of Canada Trims Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Target Price to $332.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $360.00 to $332.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.42% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHW. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.35.
SHW opened at $306.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $334.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.77. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 252.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 33,848 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 139.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 111,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,452,000 after acquiring an additional 65,088 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 198.1% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 313.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 640,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,576,000 after acquiring an additional 485,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 89.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 428,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,845,000 after acquiring an additional 202,725 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.
