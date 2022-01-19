Royal Bank of Canada Trims Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Target Price to $332.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $360.00 to $332.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHW. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.35.

SHW opened at $306.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $334.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.77. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 252.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 33,848 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 139.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 111,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,452,000 after acquiring an additional 65,088 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 198.1% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 313.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 640,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,576,000 after acquiring an additional 485,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 89.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 428,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,845,000 after acquiring an additional 202,725 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

