Ruler Protocol (RULER) Price Hits $0.41 on Exchanges

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00058117 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00066050 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.08 or 0.07415299 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,304.82 or 0.99998424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00066502 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007583 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

