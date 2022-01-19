Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 30.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,416,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632,371 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $27,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 183.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 190.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

RSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.91.

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.85. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $122.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $334,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

